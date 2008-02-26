Ad
Commissioner Dimas has flown to the US after a Bush official said Washington may agree to a binding greenhouse gas agreement (Photo: European Community, 2005)

EU environment chief to travel to US for talks on climate deal

by Leigh Phillips,

Environment commissioner Stavros Dimas is to travel to the United States today (26 February) for discussions with his American counterparts on a possible binding international agreement to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

A commission spokesperson made the announcement following Monday's statement in Paris by a high-level US official that Washington is now willing to sign onto a global framework addressing climate change.

"Commissioner Dimas is on his way to the United States for ...

