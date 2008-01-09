Ad
The EU commission is still divided on whether to protect energy intensive industries (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tighter emissions plan to harm EU's heavy industry

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

A plan to tighten the European Union's greenhouse gas emissions trading scheme is likely to cause the loss of some heavy industries to global competition, EU officials have acknowledged ahead of the publication of the new legislation.

The new rules on the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) are expected as part of a post-2012 climate change policy package due to be unveiled by the European Commission on 23 January.

Brussels is planning to set an EU-wide cap on emissions from 201...

