Europe's wildfire destruction set to hit new record

The destruction from wildfires in Europe is likely to hit a new high since recording-keeping began in 2006.
Some 660,000 hectares of land has been burned from the start of the year until 13 August, according to figures from the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis).
The figure is a 56-percent increase compared to the previous record set over the same period in 2017, when 420,913 hectares burned.
The trend suggests over a million hectares will be destroyed by the ye...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
