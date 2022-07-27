Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business

Business interests are never shy in their opposition to targets and regulations aimed at protecting workers and the environment, or tackling the climate crisis. But we are currently seeing a scaling-up of industry efforts to thwart progressive regulation across many sectors, particularly in food and agriculture. And industry is not afraid to deploy the Ukraine crisis to serve their agenda.
Take for instance the "food supply chain" lobby ‒ big farmers, food traders, manufacturers, and re...
Vicky Cann is a researcher and campaigner for Corporate Europe Observatory. She specialises in revolving doors, captured states and EU Council transparency.
