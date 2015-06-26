Juncker: euro faces 'crucial' talks on Saturday

Saturday (27 June) is a "crucial" day for the eurozone, commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, as Greece and its creditors reconvene in what is being billed as the last chance to save the country from default.

The two sides appeared as far apart as ever ahead of the talks, however.

German chancellor Angela Merkel urged the Greek leader to accept creditors’ “generous” proposals, while Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras spoke of “blackmail” and his Syriza party of "hu...