A pan-European project to tackle the water crisis

Europe's water resources are under severe strain due to this year's extreme temperatures.

Many regions in southern Europe, for example, are grappling with unprecedented droughts, forcing local governments to implement drastic measures such as potable water rationing.

The statistics are alarming: in 2019, approximately 38 percent of the European population was affected by water scarcity, impacting 29 percent of the territory. The economic cost is substantial, ranging from €2bn to €9bn, burdening European citizens.

The climate trend shows no signs of stabilizing: on 27 July, 2024, the Copernicus system recorded the hottest day in recent history, with a global average temperature of 17.9°C.

The water crisis is also exacerbated by human impact. The stress on marine and freshwater ecosystems stems from the misuse and poor management of resources. Biodiversity, already at significant risk due to climate change, faces further threats from heavy industries and pollution, leading to potentially irreversible changes.

Climatologists project that climate change will cause seasonal reductions in water availability across much of Europe, with southern and southwestern regions being the most affected. River discharges could decrease by up to 40 percent in some basins under a 3°C temperature-rise scenario.

Such an overwhelming and complex problem requires systemic solutions.

This is where the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) will step in with the launch of its 10th Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) in the field of water, marine and maritime sectors and ecosystems aiming to unite European partners from business, research centers, and higher education institutions to develop long-term solutions on the issue.

Angela Alimi, EIT spokesperson, explained to EUobserver how the development of the tenth KIC will proceed: "Previous KICs have been successful in generating impact, so it’s only logical that the EIT continues to grow and expand with a tenth KIC focused on water, marine, and maritime sectors. This is part of the EIT’s strategy running from 2021 to 2027, with the European Commission and the European Parliament giving us the green light to start working on this sector."

The European Commission recognised this need and commissioned a study confirming the importance of developing a KIC for marine ecosystem management.

Europe hosts abundant water resources, yet there is significant fragmentation in ecosystem management and resource quality. As the authors of the article underscore, “the importance of overcoming sectoral and educational divides to achieve a holistic, well-performing knowledge triangle and emphasizes the potential of a KIC in addressing existing challenges and promoting transformative innovation and deployment of solutions across water, marine and maritime fields.”

Open call for partners

The project will unfold in several phases, starting with an open call in January 2025 to build an initial consortium of partners. "We are looking for leading partners from across Europe, comprising experts in the water, marine, and maritime sectors from research organizations, private businesses, and higher education," Alimi explains.

Additionally, "partners have to propose five locations across Europe to set up their hubs."

After the call for proposals, potential partners have six months to apply. A networking app has been launched to help interested parties team up with other organizations.

An important aspect of this project is its long-term perspective. "What's unique about these KICs in the EIT is that we support and steer them for 15 years, allowing them to set long-term targets, self-finance activities and envision sectoral changes," says Alimi.

Previous KICs have had notable successes. For instance, the company Bound4blue, which provides automated wind-assisted propulsion systems for shipowners and operators worldwide, benefited significantly from the EIT Climate-KIC Accelerator program in Spain.

The wind-assisted propulsion significantly reduces CO2 emission as it relies on wind power instead of fuel, bringing benefits to the maritime transport supply chain, thus reducing its significant environmental impact.

Cristina Aleixandri, COO & Co-founder, explains: "We started seeing that shipping faced huge decarbonization challenges. The EIT Climate-KIC accelerator was crucial for developing our technology and gaining media visibility, which helped attract investors."

In 2019, the company joined the EIT Climate-KIC Accelerator program in Spain. “We entered directly into phase 3, which catered to more advanced companies. During this phase, we received support in introducing our new product – named eSAIL – accessing investors, gaining visibility in the media, and receiving training in financing and communication strategies.”

For Bound4blue, participation “was crucial to develop the technology we have today that has really helped us grow. Thanks to the program and the available financing, we were able to truly develop the technology. We also gained a lot of visibility in the media, which also helped on the investment side.”

As alumni of the EIT Climate-KIC accelerator, Bound4blue participated in the EIT Crisis Response Initiative in 2020. "The initiative provided crucial support during the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing us to continue developing our activities and attract further investment," Aleixandri adds. Today, the company has installed its technology on four ships and plans to expand globally.

EIT Water and its related KIC aim to create impact in the water ecosystem. "Once a proposal is submitted by up to 50 partners, it's important they have an impact," Alimi emphasizes. "Partners will discuss how to integrate sectors and industries, create jobs, and bring new products and services to market."

This initiative aligns with the European Union's significant efforts to address water emergencies. The Water Framework Directive (WFD) provides the overarching policy for water management, and EIT Water seeks to integrate new practices.

"The new KIC is expected to complement and capitalize on other policy directives like the WFD," Alimi explains. The goal is to forge synergies with EU-funded projects such as "Restore our Ocean and Waters" and "Sustainable Blue Economy," making this KIC a pan-European project.

