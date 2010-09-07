EU finance ministers to discuss bank-levy co-ordination

A levy on banks across the bloc to produce funds to cover the costs of any future banking sector bail-out is set to be the lead topic when EU finance ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday, aiming to ensure that never again should such economic disasters weigh so heavily on the public sector and taxpayers.

As a result of the 2008-2009 credit crunch, governments chose to bail-out teetering banks to the tune of 16.5 percent of EU GDP, effectively transferring private sector debt onto the b...