EU financial deal allows all sides to claim success

Following a general deal late on Thursday (18 June) night, EU leaders put the finer details to a political agreement on financial supervision on Friday, with all member states and the European Commission claiming the outcome as a success.
"Today was a major achievement because …there was a consensus on the need for a real European approach to financial supervision," said European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, who has won unanimous political backing to take up a second term ...
