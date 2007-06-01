EU warns against flood of counterfeit goods

The European Commission has urged the public to avoid cheap fake products, as the amount of pirated articles seized at the EU's external borders hit a record high in 2006 – something Brussels says is a combination of better working methods as well as a flourishing trade in such goods.

"Counterfeiting continues to constitute a dangerous threat for our health, safety and the economy," EU taxation and customs commissioner Laszlo Kovacs said on Thursday (31 May), adding "the public also ...