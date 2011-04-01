Ad
euobserver
Fishing boats in the Moroccan port of Essaouira (Photo: Ross Thomson)

EU-Morroco fish deal a 'failure' for all concerned

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A controversial fisheries partnership agreement between the EU and Morocco has provided very poor returns to the European tax payer, and failed to bring about tangible benefits in the north African country, according to a report sponsored by the European Commission.

The study by consultants Oceanic Développement also underlines the over-exploited status of Morocco's fish stocks at a time when the merits of renewing the partnership agreement have caused a bitter division between EU membe...

euobserver

