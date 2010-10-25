Political intrigue clouds EU Sakharov award

Cuban dissident Guillermo Farinas, the winner of the 2010 Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament's prestigious human rights laurel, has impeccable credentials as a long-committed fighter against repression in his country.

But behind-the-scenes manoeuvring by the political groups within the assembly over who was to get the award has left a bitter aftertaste for some.

"For the third time in a decade it's a Cuban. It's too much. It's a political decision that undermines the award,"...