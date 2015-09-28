Ad
euobserver
Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom is negotiating a free trade deal in the name of the EU. (Photo: European Commission)

French minister: 'TTIP talks are not transparent'

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Negotiations for an EU-US free trade agreement "are not transparent" and could end if no progress is made, French trade minister Mathias Fekl said.

Talks between the European Commission and US authorities are going on "in a complete lack of transparency and a big opacity, and this poses a democratic problem," Fekl said in an interview with French regional newspaper Sud Ouest published Monday (28 September).

"US parliamentarians have access to many more documents than European par...

Green Economy



