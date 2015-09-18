Ad
Refugees on the highway from Budapest to Austria. "In refusing to help, we deny the idea of European solidarity," says the appeal by 100 personalities

Eastern Europe 'must not deny help' to refugees

We are facing a humanitarian crisis on an enormous scale. Hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Africa are attempting to reach Europe in search of safety, hope, and the chance to lead a normal life. Not so long ago, we were the ones knocking on Europe's door.

We must not deny them our help. Regrettably, there are many in our region who disagree. After 1989, there were doubts in the European Community regarding the capacity of Central European countries, from the Ba...

