Greece wins eurozone concessions, Ireland rebuffed

Greece has won a reduction of 100 basis points - one percent - in the interest rate it pays on its €110 billion loan and an extension of the payment period from the current three and a half years to seven and a half.

Ireland was offered a similar reduction, but the country's new prime minister said he could not accept the terms demanded.

"It was impossible to reach a deal for Ireland this evening," Taoiseach Enda Kenny told reporters after an acrimonious seven-hour meeting of eur...