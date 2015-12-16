Ad
Nord Stream I only uses half its capacity (Photo: www.nord-stream.com)

Nord Stream II: The 'elephant' at the EU summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

It will be the “elephant in the room,” when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday (17 December) and Friday, one EU diplomat said of Nord Stream II - Germany and Russia’s € 11 billion plan to double the capacity of their Baltic Sea gas pipeline.

Germany says it will help EU energy security, by allowing Russia to keep supplying EU customers if it has another dispute with transit state Ukraine.

Its critics, mainly in eastern Europe, say it will: increase dependence on Russia; har...

