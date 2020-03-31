Ad
euobserver
The virus has so far hit Italy and Spain harder than any other EU state (Photo: Nacho Rascón)

'All options on table', says EU commission on coronabonds

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has not dismissed outright a stalled proposal to ease the economic fallout of the coronavirus on southern EU states.

On Monday (30 March), the European Commission's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said "all options are on the table" - and that the future seven-year EU budget is being revised to reflect the new reality given the pandemic.

The plan, pushed by Rome last week and backed by eight other EU states, demanded the creation of so-called

