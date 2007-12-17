Ad
"I know I will have to swallow camels," said farm commissioner ahead of key talks on her wine reform (Photo: European Commission)

EU begins final talks on controversial wine reform

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU farm ministers are today (17 December) embarking on what are set to be marathon talks on controversial proposals of the bloc's wine sector.

The architect of the plans, EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel, has suggested that she is ready to fight for her plans despite strong opposition from some member states.

Portugal, the current holder of the EU presidency, has been planning to keep the ministerial meeting going for as long as it takes to reach a deal.\n \nBut d...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

