Cyprus hopes for EU bailout deal 'this weekend'

Eurozone leaders breaking off late Thursday night (14 March) after a first summit day in Brussels said swift negotiations are under way to close a deal on the Cyprus bailout.

"I cannot imagine we can let the week-end pass by without solving the Cyprus problem," Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on his way out of the summit.

He added that a meeting of eurozone finance ministers scheduled for Friday afternoon in Brussels should "reach a final form, rather than come...