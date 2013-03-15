Ad
euobserver
Dijsselbloem (r):'The programme's size has to be limited' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cyprus hopes for EU bailout deal 'this weekend'

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Eurozone leaders breaking off late Thursday night (14 March) after a first summit day in Brussels said swift negotiations are under way to close a deal on the Cyprus bailout.

"I cannot imagine we can let the week-end pass by without solving the Cyprus problem," Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said on his way out of the summit.

He added that a meeting of eurozone finance ministers scheduled for Friday afternoon in Brussels should "reach a final form, rather than come...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Money laundering probe boosts prospect of Cyprus bailout
Cyprus report 'not enough' to convince German opposition
Dijsselbloem (r):'The programme's size has to be limited' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections