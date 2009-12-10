Ad
euobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel will meet her greek counterpart at the summit in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Merkel proposes direct EU action on Greece

by Andrew Willis,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested the European Union should play a greater role in tackling the embattled Greek economy.

She referred to a "common responsibility" towards the eurozone member following a meeting of centre-right EU leaders in Bonn on Thursday (10 December), in which she indicated pressure could be brought to bear on the national parliaments of countries in budgetary difficulties.

"If, for example, there are problems with the Stability and Growth Pact i...

