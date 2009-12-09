Ad
euobserver
Greek public finances are in ruins (Photo: EUobserver)

EU demands Greek action in wake of downgrade

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The European Commission has called on Greece to step up its deficit cutting measures just hours after the embattled EU country had its credit rating cut on Tuesday (8 December).

With Athens still reeling from two days of violent protests marking the anniversary of a police shooting of a 15-year old boy last year, credit ratings agency Fitch cut the country's debt grade to BBB plus – a new 10-year low.

News of the rating cut plunged shares on the Greek stock market by more than si...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Greek public finances are in ruins (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections