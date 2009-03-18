Ad
The Kremlin has issued proposals for getting the gears of the global economy moving again (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia backs EU in pre-G20 stimulus debate

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Russia is siding with the European Union ahead of the April G20 summit in London in opposing new stimulus measures and instead putting the focus on regulatory reform. But Moscow has warned against IMF meddling in the social affairs of its neighbours in eastern Europe.

On Tuesday (17 March), Arkady Dvorkovich, Russian President Dmitri Medvedev's economic advisor and negotiator or "sherpa" in diplomatic discussions leading into the London summit met with the head of European Commission Pr...

