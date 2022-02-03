Ad
euobserver
The EU green taxonomy has become an 'instrument of propaganda, skewed by fossil-fuel lobbies pressure' (Photo: Fridays4Future)

Letter

EU 'talks the talk, but doesn't walk the walk' on climate

Green Economy
Opinion
by Chloé Mikolajczak, Adélaide Charlier, Dominika Lasota, Martina Comparelli, Marco Pito, Warsaw/Milan/Brussels,

Dear president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans, \n[cc: commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, commissioner Kadri Simson, commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius, commissioner Mairead McGuinness]

When we started our school strikes the European Union elections were approaching and you sweet-talked us and told us that you genuinely understood and shared our concerns.

As we are gearing up for our 10th global climate stri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Chloé Mikolajczak is a climate justice activist, Adélaide Charlier is co-founder of Youth for Climate, Dominika Lasota is an activist at Fridays4Future Poland, Maro Pito, Sicily climate activist, Martina Comparelli is an activist at Fridays4Future Italy.

Related articles

Czech Republic seeks allies to oppose new EU 'green' gas rules
Lawyers threaten action over new EU gas and nuclear rules
Are nuclear and gas green? Depends if you ask EU or experts
EU gas and nuclear rules derided as 'biggest greenwash ever'
The EU green taxonomy has become an 'instrument of propaganda, skewed by fossil-fuel lobbies pressure' (Photo: Fridays4Future)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinionLetter

Author Bio

Chloé Mikolajczak is a climate justice activist, Adélaide Charlier is co-founder of Youth for Climate, Dominika Lasota is an activist at Fridays4Future Poland, Maro Pito, Sicily climate activist, Martina Comparelli is an activist at Fridays4Future Italy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections