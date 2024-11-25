World failed to halt record fossil-fuel expansion at COP29

After two weeks of non-stop negotiations in Baku, Azerbaijan, the world’s 29th UN climate summit (COP29) drew to a close in the early hours of Sunday night.
Some progress has been made in terms of finan...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.