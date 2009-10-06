EU food chief targets bogus claims by yoghurt and energy drink firms

Food companies making bogus claims about the effects of products such as "probiotic" yoghurts or taurine-based energy drinks will need to rethink their marketing campaigns, the EU's food safety agency chief, Catherine Geslain-Laneelle, has told this website.

The Parma-based European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) recently issued scientific opinions rejecting claims that so-called probiotic yoghurt drinks with "good bacteria" improve the consumers' health and immunity systems.

Although...