euobserver
Some yoghurt companies sell their products based on false claims. (Photo: Flickr.com)

EU food chief targets bogus claims by yoghurt and energy drink firms

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Food companies making bogus claims about the effects of products such as "probiotic" yoghurts or taurine-based energy drinks will need to rethink their marketing campaigns, the EU's food safety agency chief, Catherine Geslain-Laneelle, has told this website.

The Parma-based European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) recently issued scientific opinions rejecting claims that so-called probiotic yoghurt drinks with "good bacteria" improve the consumers' health and immunity systems.

Although...

euobserver

