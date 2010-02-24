MEPs attack current plans for 2020 strategy

Current EU proposals for the bloc's new 10-year economic plan merely represent more of the same failed policies witnessed throughout the past decade, say MEPs.
The accusation was leveled at European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council president Herman Van Rompuy when they attended parliament's plenary session in Brussels on Wednesday (22 February).
Both men presented papers to EU leaders at an informal summit in Brussels earlier this month, stressing th...
