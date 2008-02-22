Europe's captains of industry say they're steering a greener course

The great and the good of corporate Europe have been meeting in Brussels over the last two days (21-22 February) for the fifth annual European Business Summit, burnishing their green credentials.

The summit, whose theme this year is "Greening the economy: New energy for business", holds the attention of the European Commission perhaps more than any other stakeholder meeting that takes place in the 27-nation bloc.

Some eight commissioners and President Jose Manuel Barroso took time...