Ad
euobserver
Businesses want a greater competitiveness focus (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's captains of industry say they're steering a greener course

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The great and the good of corporate Europe have been meeting in Brussels over the last two days (21-22 February) for the fifth annual European Business Summit, burnishing their green credentials.

The summit, whose theme this year is "Greening the economy: New energy for business", holds the attention of the European Commission perhaps more than any other stakeholder meeting that takes place in the 27-nation bloc.

Some eight commissioners and President Jose Manuel Barroso took time...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Businesses want a greater competitiveness focus (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections