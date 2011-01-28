Ad
Member states are not meeting energy efficiency goals (Photo: eastpole)

EU call to step up energy efficiency seen as weak

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting in Brussels next week are set to call for the region's internal energy market to be completed by 2014, together with greater efforts to achieve a 20 percent increase in energy efficiency by 2020.

Draft conclusions for the special energy summit, dated 25 January and seen by EUobserver, also suggest leaders will ask EU high representative Catherine Ashton to take full account of the bloc's energy security as she travels the globe, cultivating the union's 'strategic par...

