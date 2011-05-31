Ad
euobserver
Domestic protections are discriminatory, the ESA has found (Photo: European Commission)

Norway systematically hid EU demands for oil-law reform

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Norwegian government has provoked the ire of the country's northern regions for deliberately concealing from parliament demands from Brussels that it radically alter its petroleum law to allow oil operations to be managed from outside Norway.

Frightened of sparking negative press coverage and a difficult policy debate, the current energy minister and his predecessor have for two years hidden requests from the European Union that it adjust the law.

Changes to the oil law due to...

euobserver

