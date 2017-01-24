'No indication' VW used EU loans to cheat

The European Investment Bank (EIB) found no indication that its loans to German carmaker Volkswagen have been used to fund development of diesel cars involved in the emissions cheating scandal.

“We have not found any indication that our loans might have been used for fraudulent purposes,” said EIB chief Werner Hoyer at a press conference on Tuesday (24 January).

“As far as we know – and we have investigated very, very thoroughly – our loans to Volkswagen have not been abused.”

...