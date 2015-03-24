Draghi says ECB didn't 'blackmail' Greece

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi has rejected suggestions the bank is blackmailing Greece by making it tougher for its cash-strapped government and banks to access funding.

“What sort of blackmail is this?,” said Draghi in response to questions by MEPs on the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee on Monday (23 March).

Some members had hinted that the bank’s decision in February to withdraw a waiver that allowed the ECB to accept Greek debts as collate...