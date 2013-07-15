Who pays the bills in a banking union?

The European Commission published the most important and eagerly awaited piece of the banking union puzzle on Wednesday (10 July) but the backlash, particularly from Germany, was predictable.
Despite a delay of several weeks, internal market commissioner Michel Barnier's big idea - to set up a Commission agency responsible for deciding whether and when to wind up an ailing bank - came as no surprise.
Neither was the German government's swift and curt dismissal of the text as bein...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
