In the coming years, there will be a lot of lobbying for exceptions and subsidies. We must ensure that the final package does not become a measure for nothing

How to make 'Fit for 55' fit for citizens

by Jonathan Holslag, Brussels,

The European Union has finalised its master plan against greenhouse-gas emissions, Fit for 55. By 2030, it already wants to reduce those emissions by a further 31 percent. That is a very ambitious target and there will be a lot of negotiation over the next two years before the package comes into effect.

The new regulations are an opportunity to start a new industrial revolution. But then Europe must dare to take the step towards a gre...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University Brussels and guest lectures at the NATO Defense College. His latest book is World Politics since 1989 (Polity, September 2021).

