Parliament approves reform of credit-rating sector

Credit-rating agencies operating in the European Union are to be subject to greater oversight in the future under radical new rules agreed by MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (23 April).
Under the new legislation, which was steered through the European parliament by French centre-right MEP Jean-Paul Gauzes and backed by a large majority of parliamentarians, credit-rating agencies will soon face mandatory registration and greater supervision.
Debating the document a day earlier with...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here