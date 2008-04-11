ECB bullish on eurozone economy

The European Central Bank on Thursday (10 April) left interest rates unchanged, despite the darkening economic clouds spreading across the Atlantic.
Speaking after the ECB's latest meeting, the bank's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, instead stressed that the economic fundamentals of the eurozone are sound and that the most recent information showed evidence of "strong short-term upward pressure on inflation".
"In fact, we are experiencing a rather protracted period of temporarily...
