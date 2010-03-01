Ad
euobserver
R&D spending in Europe in below 2% compared to 2.6% in the US and 3.4% in Japan (Photo: gilderic)

Brussels to unveil economic plan for next decade

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

After a decade of the EU's failed efforts to become the world's most dynamic knowledge-based economy, Brussels is laying down a fresh economic vision based on innovation, education and digital technologies. However, it stops short of introducing sanctions to ensure national capitals this time stick to the plan.

On Wednesday (3 March), the European Commission is set to adopt a 10-year economic strategy, dubbed Europe 2020, that warns of a "lost decade" should the 27-nation bloc continue...

Green Economy
