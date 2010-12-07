EU finance chiefs slam footballer's call to empty bank accounts

Europe's top economy chiefs have criticised the call by former footballer Eric Cantona for citizens to empty their bank accounts on Tuesday (7 December) as a sign of protest against the financial institutions.

Speaking after a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday evening, the group's chairman, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, slammed the initiative as reckless.

"I have various feelings towards the financial sector, but I find the operation ...