Plunging markets give backdrop for eurozone meeting

In a sign that the Greek emergency is increasingly taking on a global dimension, finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations are to hold a teleconference on Friday (7 May) in order to discuss measures to contain the spread of the market-buckling contagion.

The initiative comes ahead of a euro area leaders' meeting in Brussels the same day, and against a backdrop of continued turmoil in financial markets. Stocks fell on trading floors across...