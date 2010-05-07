Ad
euobserver
All eyes will be on euro area leaders today (Photo: European Commission)

Plunging markets give backdrop for eurozone meeting

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

In a sign that the Greek emergency is increasingly taking on a global dimension, finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations are to hold a teleconference on Friday (7 May) in order to discuss measures to contain the spread of the market-buckling contagion.

The initiative comes ahead of a euro area leaders' meeting in Brussels the same day, and against a backdrop of continued turmoil in financial markets. Stocks fell on trading floors across...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
All eyes will be on euro area leaders today (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections