EU worried about G20 backsliding on financial reform

EU leaders signaled their concern over what they perceive as waning global enthusiasm for financial regulatory reform on Friday (March 26), and said they will push ahead with European plans before a G20 meeting in Toronto this June.
Presenting leaders with his preparations for the G20 meeting, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said he wanted agreement first on a number of key European financial files, including plans to force banks to hold higher levels of capital and t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here