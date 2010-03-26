Ad
euobserver
The G20 summit in London last year. Mr Barroso is worried a number of G20 leaders are reneging on their commitments (Photo: EUobserver)

EU worried about G20 backsliding on financial reform

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU leaders signaled their concern over what they perceive as waning global enthusiasm for financial regulatory reform on Friday (March 26), and said they will push ahead with European plans before a G20 meeting in Toronto this June.

Presenting leaders with his preparations for the G20 meeting, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said he wanted agreement first on a number of key European financial files, including plans to force banks to hold higher levels of capital and t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The G20 summit in London last year. Mr Barroso is worried a number of G20 leaders are reneging on their commitments (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections