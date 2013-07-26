Ad
Over half of the money is due to go back to lenders (Photo: YoungJ523)

Greek MPs unlock bailout tranche

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece has fulfilled the last of the conditions it needs to secure the latest tranche of its EU-IMF money, putting an end to weeks of internal dispute over yet more austerity measures.

Deputies in the parliament on Thursday (25 July) adopted a new tax code and included an amendment that wraps up the details of a controversial plan to put thousands of civil servants into a "redeployment" scheme.

The move means that 4,200 public sector employees can be put in the programme by the en...

