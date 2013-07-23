Ad
euobserver
Germany's central bank is an influential member of the ECB (Photo: Bundesbank)

Bundesbank wants treaty change for banking union

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany's Bundesbank is concerned about the European Central Bank's mix of powers once it takes over supervision of banks next year, insisting on an EU treaty change as soon as possible.

In its July report published Monday (22 July), the Bundesbank welcomed the creation of the so-called banking union, pooling at eurozone-level the supervision of large banks and, at a later stage, the power to tell banks to close down when they run into trouble.

"The banking union cannot solve the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Brussels on collision course with Germany on banking union
Who pays the bills in a banking union?
Germany's central bank is an influential member of the ECB (Photo: Bundesbank)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections