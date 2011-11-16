Eurozone recession looming, as debt costs soar

Economic growth in the eurozone is slowing down, with the Netherlands and Cyprus heading back into recession, fresh quarterly statistics show.

Overall growth in the eurozone was at 0.2 percent in July-September compared to the previous three months - with the highest scores in Estonia, Germany and France, while the Netherlands and Cyprus slid back into recession and Belgium and Spain ground to a halt, Eurostat, the bloc's statistics office said Tuesday (15 November).

The statistic...