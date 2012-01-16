EU commission: 'We know better than ratings agencies'

The European Commission has claimed it has secret information about the positive state of EU countries' finances, following a shock downgrade of core member states.

Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly made the statement at a regular press briefing in Brussels on Monday (16 January), two days after US-based agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) downgraded nine EU countries, including France.

"We have more information than the ratings agencies and we think there are elements missing in the...