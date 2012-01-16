EU commission: 'We know better than ratings agencies'

The European Commission has claimed it has secret information about the positive state of EU countries' finances, following a shock downgrade of core member states.
Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly made the statement at a regular press briefing in Brussels on Monday (16 January), two days after US-based agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) downgraded nine EU countries, including France.
"We have more information than the ratings agencies and we think there are elements missing in the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
