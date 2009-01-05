Cold War politics haunt EU gas crunch response

Ex-Communist EU states are again accusing Russia of using energy as a political weapon in the Ukraine gas crisis, despite European Commission efforts to paint the dispute as a purely commercial matter.

"It's big politics from 2004 [when Ukraine broke away from Russia's control in the Orange Revolution]," a senior Lithuanian official told EUobserver on Monday (5 January).

"Russia is saying: 'You have to become a vassal state, then you get what you want.' All the neighbouring states...