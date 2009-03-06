Ad
euobserver
Mr Verheugen said the collapse of a car company in Europe would not prove fatal to the EU economy, whereas a financial institution failure could (Photo: Frank Vincentz)

EU annoyed by General Motors tactics

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU is becoming increasingly frustrated with the American car company General Motors, the owner of a number of struggling car companies in Europe, accusing it of attempting to exploit a lack of EU co-ordination to secure greater financial support.

At a meeting of EU industry ministers in Brussels on Thursday (5 March), Belgian minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said the EU must "clearly tell GM that it can not play one country off against another in an attempt to raise the stakes."

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Verheugen said the collapse of a car company in Europe would not prove fatal to the EU economy, whereas a financial institution failure could (Photo: Frank Vincentz)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections