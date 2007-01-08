EU oil crunch damages Russia's reputation

Russia and Belarus' handling of an oil dispute has damaged their credibility as EU energy suppliers the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned, after Russia's Transneft admitted on Monday (8 January) afternoon that it cut off supplies to Belarus in a transit tariff row.
The statement by Transneft deputy chief Sergiej Grigoriev to newswire Reuters came after the IEA and the European Commission spent a whole day scrambling around for information on why the 1.8 million barrel a day ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
