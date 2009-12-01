Ad
EU unemployment rose again last month (Photo: Lars Gundersen / Nobel Peace Center)

Job figures fall as finance ministers prepare to meet

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

New data released by the EU's statistics office on Tuesday (1 December) shows a rise in the region's unemployment, and comes one day before finance minister talks on measures to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis.

Eurostat said EU unemployment reached 9.3 percent in October, the highest for over a decade. The figure is a rise of 0.1 percent on the month before and compares with unemployment of 7.3 percent in October 2008.

Roughly 258,000 EU citizens lost their jobs in Octobe...

