Job figures fall as finance ministers prepare to meet

New data released by the EU's statistics office on Tuesday (1 December) shows a rise in the region's unemployment, and comes one day before finance minister talks on measures to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis.
Eurostat said EU unemployment reached 9.3 percent in October, the highest for over a decade. The figure is a rise of 0.1 percent on the month before and compares with unemployment of 7.3 percent in October 2008.
Roughly 258,000 EU citizens lost their jobs in Octobe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here