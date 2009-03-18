Delors pessimistic about eurozone future

Former European Commission President Jacques Delors has expressed pessimism about the ability of the eurozone to survive the current economic crisis.
In an interview published in German economic monthly Capital, the French politician said "I could well imagine that the pressure of the strong on the weak to carry out better policy or leave the monetary union increases."
He said that while the 16-nation eurozone is not yet ripe enough for economic governance as the economic cultures...
