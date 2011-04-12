Ad
French protesters signal their dislike for GM crops (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs want wider scope for national GMO bans

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's environment committee have said national governments should be allowed to ban GMO cultivation on environmental grounds.

The decision by MEPs on Tuesday (12 April), goes beyond a proposal put forward by the European Commission last July to partially renationalise decisions over GMO cultivation, after years of deadlock in the area.

Under the commission plan, initial GMO crop approval would remain at the European level, decided along environmental...

