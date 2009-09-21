Ad
euobserver
The new authorities look set to gain powers to settle disputes between national supervisors (Photo: Diane Byrne)

Brussels to propose new powers for financial supervisors

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Three new supervisory authorities in the areas of banking, insurance and securities look set to gain important powers under proposed legislation to be published by the European Commission this Wednesday (23 September).

Current drafts of the legislation bestow the three authorities, whose job will be to supervise individual financial institutions, with a co-ordinating role in emergency cases such as the shutting down of stock markets or calling a halt to short selling following a terrori...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The new authorities look set to gain powers to settle disputes between national supervisors (Photo: Diane Byrne)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections