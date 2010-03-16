Ad
Christine Lagarde questioned whether the German model is sustainable for the whole of the eurozone (Photo: Adam Tinworth)

Paris clashes with Berlin over impact of German exports

by Valentina Pop,

French finance minister Christine Lagarde on Monday (15 March) traded barbs with her German counterparts over Berlin's export-driven economic model and its potentially negative effects on the eurozone's troubled south.

In an interview published in the Financial Times, Ms Lagarde highlighted the trade imbalances Germany has created with other eurozone members by pushing for low labor costs and focusing on exports.

"I'm not sure it is a sustainable model for the whole of the group,...

